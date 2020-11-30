San Francisco 49ers set to play two ‘home’ games across state lines

Cutouts are seated at Levi’s Stadium as jets fly over during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The 49ers will player their games in Week 13 and 14 in Arizona instead of Levi's Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers have announced they will play two “home” games in Arizona at State Farm Stadium, the actual home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The two games will be Week 13 and 14 matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team respectively.

In a release, the team said: “The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games. Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

There is currently a contact sports ban in Santa Clara County where the 49ers play their home games at Levi’s Stadium.

The new guidelines came in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in California and the Bay Area.

The 49ers will announce practice plans at a future time.