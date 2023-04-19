LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mia Opalick tossed seven strong innings as Ursuline topped Louisville on the road, 3-1. Opalick allowed just one run, six hits and struck out six Leopards.

Brooke Opalick, Hannah Saluga and Lilly Ditz all had a pair of hits. Saluga and Savannah Patrone homered for the Irish.

Ursuline is scheduled to face Walsh Jesuit on Friday.

Matti Benson led Louisville’s offense with a pair of doubles as she drove in Kenzi Denzer in the sixth inning.

On Thursday, the Leopards will be matched against Walsh Jesuit also.