Salem’s senior class honored; Lady Quakers post dominating performance

Sports

Casey Johnson, Annie Davidson, Alexis Miller and Kyla Jamison were honored today

Salem Quakers High School Basketball

Credit: filipfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem posts a dominating performance as they hand Carrollton a 41-20 setback.

Casey Johnson took team-high honors in scoring with 9 points. Kyla Jamison had 6 while Alivia Davidson and Krista Barley each tallied 5 points.

Next up for Salem will be their conference finale against Marlington on Wednesday.

The Lady Quakers will play the winner of Field/Streetsboro next Saturday in the Sectional Final.

Carrollton will be matched against Claymont in their playoff opener on Wednesday.

