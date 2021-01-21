Salem’s record breaking golfer signs with Youngstown State

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - If you're a high school basketball fan in the area, you've no doubt heard the name Jackie Grisdale.

She comes from a basketball family. Her mom, Kim, was a standout athlete at Poland and her dad, Ken, is the boys coach for the Bulldogs.

Jackie is an All-State basketball player but is so much more than that at Poland. She does it all, competing in six different varsity sports and setting records left and right. Plus, to top it all off, she leads her class academically, earning Jackie the honor of our "Student Athlete of the Week."