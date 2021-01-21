Salem’s record breaking golfer signs with Youngstown State

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Kelly Hutton will continue her academic and golf career at Youngstown State University.
Surrounded by family today, Hutton signed her national letter of intent to YSU.
Hutton is a four-year letter winner and three-time district qualifier for the Quakers. She holds several school records for the lowest 18-hole round (80), the lowest 9-hole average (41), and the lowest team 18-hole record (389).
Hutton has also posted more pars and birdies than any girls player in school history for a season, and career.