Salem’s record breaking golfer signs with Youngstown State

Kelly Hutton has posted more pars and birdies than any Salem girls golfer in school history

Kelly Hutton, Youngstown State University (YSU) commit

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Kelly Hutton will continue her academic and golf career at Youngstown State University.

Surrounded by family today, Hutton signed her national letter of intent to YSU.

Hutton is a four-year letter winner and three-time district qualifier for the Quakers. She holds several school records for the lowest 18-hole round (80), the lowest 9-hole average (41), and the lowest team 18-hole record (389).

Hutton has also posted more pars and birdies than any girls player in school history for a season, and career.

