Salem’s Jamison reaches milestone as Quakers top Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s Kyla Jamison scored her 1,000th career point as the Quakers topped Poland 46-41 Wednesday night.

Jamison led all scorers with 20 points on the night.

Addie Davidson also reached double figures in the win for Salem. Casey Johnson chipped in with eight points in the victory.

Poland was led by Jackie Grisdale who finished with a team-high 14 points. Mary Brant tallied nine points in the setback.

Salem is now 2-0 overall on the season, while Poland is now 0-1 to start the campaign.