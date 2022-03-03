BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem seeks their third trip to the Final Four. During their four-game post-season run, the Lady Quakers’ defense has clamped down to hold their opponents to an average of 31.5 points per game.

This Friday, the Norton Panthers stand in their way of reaching the final weekend of the season in Dayton.

High School Girls’ Basketball – Division II Regional Final

Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Norton (22-5) vs. Salem (20-4) at Barberton High School

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Norton, 52.9; Salem, 43.4

Scoring Defense: Salem, 31.6; Norton, 32.4

Game Notes

Norton has won 17 of their last 18 games. The Panthers began the year with back-to-back losses to Notre Dame Academy and Northwest.



In their last outing, Norton held off West Branch to post a 36-31 win on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers opened the game – on a 12-0 run – leading 13-2 after the first quarter. Gabby DeStefano and Addie Kropp each tallied 10 points for Norton.



Earlier this season, senior Bailey Shutsa scored her 1,000th point against Cloverleaf.



The Lady Panthers have won the Regional Championship in 1980 and 1986. To win their first title in 1980 (Class AAA), the Panthers topped Whitmer – 43-38. Six years later (1986), Norton won their second championship by defeating Notre Dame – 54-43.



Salem has also won the Regional twice (in 1994 and 2004). Coach Roger Zeigler’s group got by Copley – 39-33 – in the 1994 Division II Stow Regional Final. The Lady Quakers featured Valerie Scott, Tennille Abrams and Megan Alix. Ten years later, Salem was back in the Final Four, thanks to their 45-26 victory over Bay. Coach Steve Stewart’s bunch included Alyson Cotter, Renee Farina and Lauren Teal.

The Lady Quakers have won six of their last seven contests.



Coach Sarah Hamilton’s group reached the Regionals for the first time in 18 years by topping West Geauga, 41-34. Abbie Davidson led the Quakers with 10 points. Kami Rohm and Rylee Hutton both added seven points in the victory.



On Tuesday, Salem registered a 33-26 win over Northwest in the Regional Semifinal. Kami Rohm tallied 11 points while Alivia Davidson-Chuck posted nine points for Salem.



When Salem holds the opposition to less than 40-points, the Quakers are 19-1. Salem has reached a season-high 59 points twice (vs. Girard and Carrollton).

The winner will play either Vincent Warren or Thornville Sheridan next Thursday in Dayton at 7 p.m. in the State Semifinal.