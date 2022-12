HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem girls basketball team went on the road and grabbed a win over Columbiana County rivals United 36-25 on Monday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Quakers suffocated the Eagles on the night, holding United to just two points in the fourth quarter.

Abbie Davidson led Salem with a team-high 13 points on the night while Rylee Hutton added 12.

With the win, the Quakers improve to 8-1 on the season while United falls to 6-2.