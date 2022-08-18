SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s defense finished last year by allowing an average of 31.3 points over the course of their last six games. Tonight, the Quakers held Crestview to a single touchdown in their 17-7 win over the visiting-Rebels.

The two teams combined for only 155 yards in the opening twenty-four minutes of play.

Crestview’s quarterback Kirkland Miller opened the scoring in the second quarter with a one-yard run.

Ross Davidson returned a fumble for a defensive touchdown to tie the game at 7 apiece.

Haden Tomidajewicz kicked a field goal to give Salem a three-point advantage (10-7) in the fourth quarter. Jackson Johnson threw a 29-yard touchdown to Caden Swiger with a just over a minute to play in the game.

Johnson threw for 139 yards while completing 15 passes. Swiger led Salem with 6 catches for 72 yards.

Roclen Bettura led Crestview in rushing with 82 yards on 16 carries.

Salem will look to repeat tonight’s performance next week when they take on Beaver Local on the road.

Crestview will open their home slate next week when their matched against Southern.