Salem’s after 3rd consecutive winning season

Quakers have won 28 games over the last 4 years

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem opened the season with a 3-0 mark before falling in their next four before rebounding to end the campaign with three consecutive wins. In the finale, the Quakers topped West Branch in Beloit (30-20) to post their 3rd winning season in the past four years.

Entering 2019, the Quakers must replace 5 First or Second-Team All-League recipients including Turner Johnson and Robbie Sarginger. They’ll hope to begin on the right foot when they travel to Crestview in week one.

Salem Quakers

Head Coach: Ron Johnson, 7th season at Salem (102-108 overall)

2018 record (EBC): 6-4 (2-4), T-5th place

Five Key Points

1.Salem’s last league title came in 1994 (shared the Metro Athletic Conference title with Poland).

2.After last year’s 2-4 finish in the EBC, Quakers have had just 6 winning seasons in league play since 1990.

3.Quakers have won 5 of their last 6 openers. This year, Salem adds Crestview onto the schedule in week one.

4.From 1995 to the present (24 seasons), the Quakers have had winning seasons 8 times (1997, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2018).

5.Salem has had at least a 3-game win streak in each of the past 4 seasons.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 25.8

…Last year, the Quakers finished the season by averaging 25.8 points per game. That feat was the 4th year in a row that the offense averaged over 25-points per game and the 5th in the past 6 years. To put Salem’s accomplishments into focus, the last time the Quakers were able to average 20-points or more in 4 consecutive seasons was from 2002 to 2005.

The return of senior playmakers Niko Walters and Cade Campolito should help get the Quakers back on track. Walters caught passes for nearly 400 yards last year while Campolito went over 600 yards rushing as a junior.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 19.7

…When coach Ron Johnson took over Salem’s program, the defense had allowed 35.8 points per game prior to his arrival in 2012. The unit has shown improvement in each of the past two seasons (2016: 27.7; 2017: 26.0; 2018: 19.7). Over the past 13 seasons, the Salem defense has permitted less than an average of 20-points per game per year just 3 times (2011, 2015, 2018).

The Quakers lost key players at each level. To get back to playing above .500-football – they’ll need the defense to play at the same level (if not, better) than last year’s group.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Crestview

Sept. 6 – United

Sept. 13 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 20 – at Carrollton

Sept. 27 – Canton South

Oct. 4 – at Marlington

Oct. 11 – at Alliance

Oct. 18 – Minerva

Oct. 25 – Kenmore-Garfield

Nov. 1 – West Branch