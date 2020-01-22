Salem wins back-to-back games for 1st time; gets by Niles

Quakers won their first road game of the year

Dillon Monroy led all scorers with 22

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem posted their 1st road victory of the season with their 60-45 win against Niles tonight. The Quakers featured four double-digit scorers led by Dillon Monroy who finished with 22 and made 8 of 10 free throws in the final stanza. Jon Null (13), Hunter Griffith (11) and Drew Weir (10) also closed out of the contest with double-figures.

Niles was led by Doug Foster, who scored a team-high 21 (7-9 FT). Joe Wolfe added 8 for the Red Dragons. Niles (3-10) will be back at home for a contest with NE8 foe Hubbard.

Salem (3-10) will play at Alliance on Friday.