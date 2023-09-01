EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s week three of Friday night football as the Salem Quakers travel to Patterson Field to take on the East Liverpool Potters.

It was a slow start to the game as the first quarter ended scoreless.

With only a minute left in the first half, the Potters struck first as Gavin Wright connected with Quitin Conrad for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

East Liverpool leads 7-0 at the half.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Salem (0-2) will visit Canton Central Catholic in week four. East Liverpool (2-0) will visit Beaver Local.