EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s week three of Friday night football as the Salem Quakers travel to Patterson Field to take on the East Liverpool Potters.
It was a slow start to the game as the first quarter ended scoreless.
With only a minute left in the first half, the Potters struck first as Gavin Wright connected with Quitin Conrad for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
East Liverpool leads 7-0 at the half.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Salem (0-2) will visit Canton Central Catholic in week four. East Liverpool (2-0) will visit Beaver Local.
