SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem hands rival West Branch a 56-39 setback. The Quakers led West Branch at halftime, 25-22, before finishing the game on a 31-17 run in the second half.

Cam Sampson and Brock Young paced Salem with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Salem (6-11, 4-6) has now won their last three outings which includes victories over Hubbard (50-39) and Marlington (53-51).

The Quakers will host Carrollton next Friday for Senior Night.

The Warriors had won three straight since dropping back-to-back games against Alliance prior to tonight.

Dru DeShields tallied a team-high 14 points while Nick Wilson contributed 11 for the Warriors.

West Branch (12-3, 6-3) is set to return home on Tuesday when they’ll meet Canton South.