Salem track and field teams sweep Columbiana County meet

The Quakers night was highlighted by the girls 4x400 team breaking the meet record

Salem boys track and field

Credit: Salem Track and Field

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem boys and girls track and field teams made it a clean sweep of the Columbiana County meet Monday, with both taking top honors.

The girls 4×400 relay team broke the meet record of 4:10:60, setting the new mark at 4:10.52. The Quakers also held the previous record.

Salem girls track and field
Credit: Salem Track and Field

The 4×4 team is made up of freshman Rylee Hutton, sophomore Ella Double and seniors Carly Hall and Halle Cochran.

It was a big night for Hutton who also won the 100m dash, 200m dash, 800m relay and 1600m relay.

