Salem track and field sweeps East Palestine meet, girls’ 4×4 sets meet record

The Salem girls 4x4 team broke the meet record Friday night that hasn't been broken since 2002

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem boys and girls track and field teams walked away with wins in the annual East Palestine Relays Friday night.

It is just the third time since 1978 that both the girls and boys won the meet in the same year.

Pictured from left to right is Rylee Hutton, Carly Hall, Ella Double and Halle Cochran. (Courtesy of Salem Track and Field)

It was a special night for the Quakers girls 4×4 relay team. Rylee Hutton, Carly Hall, Ella Double and Halle Cochran teamed up to set the meet record, running the relay in 4:09.47.

The record had not been broken since 2002, which was held by Ursuline, 4:09.65.