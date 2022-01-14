MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem swept Minerva in their home-and-home series this season by toppling the Lions, 52-49.

The Quakers had lost five consecutive games before their victory tonight.

Over the course of the previous week, Salem had taken Carrollton to overtime (59-58, loss) and were edged by Alliance by two points on Tuesday (54-52).

Salem’s Drew Weir scored a team-high 18 points. Ross Davidson and Cade Rohm added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Salem (3-9, 2-4 EBC) returns to action tomorrow when they’ll visit Marlington in a makeup game from December 17.

The Lions will welcome Akron Springfield tomorrow.