Salem stuns undefeated Canfield in regional semifinal

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem stunned previously unbeaten Canfield 3-1 in the Division II Baseball Regional Semifinals at Canton GlenOak High School on Friday afternoon.

Lane Rhodes tossed a complete game for the Quakers, allowing just three hits and one run. Rhodes also drove in a run with a first inning RBI double.

Gavin Wilms also drove in a run for Salem in the win.

The Quakers were playing at regionals for the first time since 1999.

Canfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 23-1.

With the win, Salem improves to 27-3 on the campaign.

The Quakers advance to face the winner of Akron Archbishop Hoban (19-9)/Chagrin Falls (24-6) in the Division II Regional Final on Saturdat at 11 a.m. at Canton GlenOak High School.

