Salem stays atop the EBC after downing Marlington

Drew Weir scored 21 as the Quakers improve to 3-0 in the league

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem continued to stay unbeaten in league play by downing Marlington on the road, 58-44. The Quakers improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the EBC.

Drew Weir scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. Hunter Griffith added 18 for Salem. Brock Young registered 13 points Tuesday night.

The Quakers return home next Monday for a matchup with Columbiana.

Marlington (0-3) featured Casey Miller, a sophomore, who scored in double-figures (12 points). Ben Yoder finished second on the team with 8 points.

The Dukes will travel to Beloit to square off against West Branch on Friday.

