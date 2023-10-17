SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem girls soccer player Rylee Hutton has broken countless records at the school and has an impressive career.

Hutton said she has worked hard to get to her skill level.

“My hard work definitely paid off over the years and it’s fun to accomplish all those goals with all your friends because they’re always there to support you,” said Hutton.

Hutton has the school record for career goals with 127. According to the OHSAA, she is the 29th all-time girls goal scorer in Ohio.

Salem girls soccer coach Matt Freeman said it will be hard to replace her.

“She is a competitor,” said Freeman. “She is relentless, she has exceptional speed.”

Hutton has been on the varsity team for four years and has played in every single game. Freeman said she puts her teammates first.

“She is humble,” said Freeman. “She’s always quick to praise her teammates first.”

Hutton said even with her records, she knows her teammates are with her all the way.

“Made me really proud of myself and very thankful for my teammates as well, because they all helped me reach that goal, so it was very special,” said Hutton. “It was a lot of fun getting to play with them all, one last time with all my best friends.”