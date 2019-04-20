Sports

Salem softball takes 2 today in Tennessee

Taylor Thorpe struck out 19 in 8 innings of work today

PIDGEON FORCE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Salem takes both games today in the Ripken Experience to improve their record to 9-4. 

In the first contest of the day, the Lady Quakers topped Palmetto Ridge – 15-2. Jenna McClish, Taylor Thorpe, and Bailee Thorn all hit a homerun. McClish finished with 3 hits along with Elly Exline while Madison Markovich, Hannah Kelm, Thorpe and Thorn had 2 base hits. In the circle, Thorpe struck out 13 while pitching the complete-game win.

In the second game, Salem shut out Campbell County (TN) – 12-0. Taylor Thorpe pitched the first two innings, striking out all 6 batters that she got out. Elly Exline homered. Brooke Veglia closed out the contest with a pair of triples. 

The Quakers have won 6 straight and have won all four of the outings in Tennessee. 
 

