Salem softball takes 2 today in Tennessee
Taylor Thorpe struck out 19 in 8 innings of work today
PIDGEON FORCE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Salem takes both games today in the Ripken Experience to improve their record to 9-4.
In the first contest of the day, the Lady Quakers topped Palmetto Ridge – 15-2. Jenna McClish, Taylor Thorpe, and Bailee Thorn all hit a homerun. McClish finished with 3 hits along with Elly Exline while Madison Markovich, Hannah Kelm, Thorpe and Thorn had 2 base hits. In the circle, Thorpe struck out 13 while pitching the complete-game win.
In the second game, Salem shut out Campbell County (TN) – 12-0. Taylor Thorpe pitched the first two innings, striking out all 6 batters that she got out. Elly Exline homered. Brooke Veglia closed out the contest with a pair of triples.
The Quakers have won 6 straight and have won all four of the outings in Tennessee.
