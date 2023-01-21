SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing South Range by 15 points late in the third quarter, a 20-6 run helped Salem get back in the game, where they completed the comeback in overtime for a 61-56 win.

Check out highlights from the game above.

Ross Davidson lead the Quakers in scoring with a game-high 20 points, with Caden Swiger adding 13 points and Camden Sampson notching 11.

For the Raiders, Ayden Leon scored a team-high 19 points with Landon Moore also scoring 14 points.

South Range falls to 7-7 on the season after having a six game win streak snapped.

With the win, Salem improves to 7-8 and have won two games in a row.