GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quakers went on the road and outlasted the Girard Indians for a 54-50 win.

View highlights from the game above.

Camden Sampson led the Quakers in scoring with 15 points and three 3-pointers, while Caden Swiger netted 14 and Lance Bailey 11 of his own.

For Girard, Mike Palmer finished the night with a game-high 16 points. Thomas Cardiero and Gus Johnson both added 12 points for the Indians.

Girard falls to 7-2 on the season after having its seven-game win streak snapped.

With the win, the Quakers end their own three-game skid to improve to 4-4 on the season.