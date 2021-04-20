Salem sits atop EBC standings after Tuesday night’s win over Marlington

Lane Rhodes went the distance to secure Salem's win on the mound

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem took the first of an important two-game set with Marlington, 3-2, Tuesday night on the road.

The Quakers improve to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference.

Lane Rhodes tossed seven innings to earn the victory on the mound. Rhodes struck out seven and allowed just a single earned run. He also had an RBI double at the plate and scored a run.

Junior Darius Beck, who hit a home run on Monday against LaBrae, had an RBI single to score the game’s first run.

The loss was Marlington’s first in the EBC this season.

The rematch will take place at Salem on Thursday at 5 p.m.