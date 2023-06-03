Salem senior Makenna Rudy won a Division II state championship in the shot put Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Makenna Rudy won a Division II state championship in the shot put Saturday at the OHSAA Division I State Tournament on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Her sixth and final attempt was her longest of the day at 41-7.75.

Norton’s Morgan Hallet finished as the state runner-up. Her final attempt was 41-3.75.

Tatum Miller of Kenton finished in third place in the event.

