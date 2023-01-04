SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team opened up a 20 point lead in the second half as they topped Alliance 43-25 on Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and to hear from the Quakers.

Rylee Hutton led Salem with 14 points while Abbie Davidson added 13. They each added seven rebounds.

Kami Rohm had a career-high 15 rebounds on the night for the Quakers.

The win is Salem’s fourth-straight since its lone loss to Marlington, improving the Quakers’ record to 11-1.