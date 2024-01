ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Since losing five consecutive games, Salem has now registered back-to-back wins following their 50-46 road victory over Alliance.

Rylee Hutton led the Lady Quakers with a team-high 16 points. Reese Davidson-Chuck added 14 and Lauryn Barton tallied 12 points.

On Saturday, Salem (4-7) will travel to Louisville to take on the Leopards.

Alliance has lost four in a row to fall to 3-10. The Aviators will meet Brush on Monday.