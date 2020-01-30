1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period WKBN 27 First News at 11
Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Salem registers 7th league win; Jamison adds 15

Sports

Salem will meet Canton South on the road on Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Salem Quakers basketball

Kyla Jamison led Salem with 15 points

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers register another EBC victory, 45-27, over Carrollton tonight. Casey Johnson paced Salem with 15 points on 3 of 4 from long distance. Kyla Jamison finished her night with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Jaden Hamilton scored 8 and hauled down 11 caroms.

Salem improves to 10-8 overall and 7-4 in league play. The Lady Quakers will now hit the road for three straight road games which includes a visit to Canton South on Saturday and then at West Branch and Howland the following Wednesdays.

Carrollton will welcome West Branch on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com