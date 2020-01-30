Salem registers 7th league win; Jamison adds 15

Salem will meet Canton South on the road on Saturday

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers register another EBC victory, 45-27, over Carrollton tonight. Casey Johnson paced Salem with 15 points on 3 of 4 from long distance. Kyla Jamison finished her night with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Jaden Hamilton scored 8 and hauled down 11 caroms.

Salem improves to 10-8 overall and 7-4 in league play. The Lady Quakers will now hit the road for three straight road games which includes a visit to Canton South on Saturday and then at West Branch and Howland the following Wednesdays.

Carrollton will welcome West Branch on Saturday.