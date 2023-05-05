SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Jackson Johnson will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Tulsa.

The Quakers quarterback made his commitment official on Friday.

Johnson is the most decorated quarterback in school history, helping lead the Quakers to four straight playoff appearances.

He holds 11 school records, including 9,624 yards passing in his career. Johnson is also the only player in program history to rush for over 1,000 yards for three consecutive seasons, and accounted for 151 career touchdowns. He was also a three-time member of the WKBN Big 22.

Tulsa is a Division One football program and member of the American Athletic Conference.

The Golden Hurricanes have won 35 conference titles in school history.