SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers return to Pidgeon Forge’s Ripken Experience this spring after missing out on the last two seasons due to the pandemic. The trip creates a special time for the team and the staff. “We have something really special at Salem,” said coach Mike Thorpe. “This team is family.”
“We plan on being aggressive and using our athleticism until we gain the experience,” Thorpe said. “We have to play better in a very tough and experienced conference [Eastern Buckeye Conference].”
The team will be led by a pair of seniors in Rylie Troy and Jenna McClish. “[Troy] looks to build on her game entering her second year as the starter in the circle,” Thorpe said. “She struck out 98 batters last season in 117 innings pitched. She also stole twenty-two bases in twenty-two attempts just three shy of the school record and also hit three homeruns. Our speedster McClish will roam center field as we’re excited to see her gains as first-year slapper.”
Bella Brant hit three homers a season ago. Chase Toy hit .375 a year ago to lead the team. Lauryn Barton batted .322 and stole 13 bases. Kylie Skinner hit for a .311 average as well.
Salem will open up the 2022 season at Crestview on March 28.
Salem Quakers’ Softball Preview
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Canfield in the Sectional Championship
Coach: Mike Thorpe
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .282
Earned Run Average: 4.60
Key Returnees
Seniors – Rylie Troy, P/OF; Jenna McClish, CF; Madalyn Workman, 1B. Juniors – Kylie Skinner, LF; Chase Toy, SS; Mack Zumbar, 1B/3B. Sophomores – Lauryn Barton, P/RF; Bella Brant, C/3B; Sami Gainor, OF; Laila Murray, OF.
Newcomers
Juniors – Kaylee Johnson, UTIL; Hanna Gaither, CR. Freshmen – Sophie Maniscalco, 2B; Channing Toy, C/3B.
2022 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Crestview
Mar. 29 – Minerva
Mar. 31 – at Canton South
Apr. 2 – United
Apr. 5 – Marlington
Apr. 6 – Akron Springfield
Apr. 7 – at West Branch
Apr. 9 – at Struthers
Apr. 11 – East Palestine
Apr. 12 – Lisbon
Apr. 13 – Harding
Apr. 15 – vs. Station Camp, TN (Ripken Experience, Pidgeon Forge, TN)
Apr. 15 – vs Moon, PA (Ripken Experience)
Apr. 16 – vs. Mt. Blue, ME (Ripken Experience)
Apr. 16 – vs. Weir, WV (Ripken Experience)
Apr. 19 – Alliance
Apr. 20 – Howland
Apr. 21 – at Minerva
Apr. 23 – Girard
Apr. 26 – Canton South
Apr. 27 – at Carrollton
Apr. 28 – at Marlington
Apr. 30 – at Lordstown
May 3 – West Branch
May 9 – at Columbiana
May 10 – Carrollton
May 12 – at Alliance