SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers return to Pidgeon Forge’s Ripken Experience this spring after missing out on the last two seasons due to the pandemic. The trip creates a special time for the team and the staff. “We have something really special at Salem,” said coach Mike Thorpe. “This team is family.”

“We plan on being aggressive and using our athleticism until we gain the experience,” Thorpe said. “We have to play better in a very tough and experienced conference [Eastern Buckeye Conference].”

The team will be led by a pair of seniors in Rylie Troy and Jenna McClish. “[Troy] looks to build on her game entering her second year as the starter in the circle,” Thorpe said. “She struck out 98 batters last season in 117 innings pitched. She also stole twenty-two bases in twenty-two attempts just three shy of the school record and also hit three homeruns. Our speedster McClish will roam center field as we’re excited to see her gains as first-year slapper.”

Bella Brant hit three homers a season ago. Chase Toy hit .375 a year ago to lead the team. Lauryn Barton batted .322 and stole 13 bases. Kylie Skinner hit for a .311 average as well.

Salem will open up the 2022 season at Crestview on March 28.

Salem Quakers’ Softball Preview

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Canfield in the Sectional Championship

Coach: Mike Thorpe

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .282

Earned Run Average: 4.60

Key Returnees

Seniors – Rylie Troy, P/OF; Jenna McClish, CF; Madalyn Workman, 1B. Juniors – Kylie Skinner, LF; Chase Toy, SS; Mack Zumbar, 1B/3B. Sophomores – Lauryn Barton, P/RF; Bella Brant, C/3B; Sami Gainor, OF; Laila Murray, OF.

Newcomers

Juniors – Kaylee Johnson, UTIL; Hanna Gaither, CR. Freshmen – Sophie Maniscalco, 2B; Channing Toy, C/3B.

2022 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Crestview

Mar. 29 – Minerva

Mar. 31 – at Canton South

Apr. 2 – United

Apr. 5 – Marlington

Apr. 6 – Akron Springfield

Apr. 7 – at West Branch

Apr. 9 – at Struthers

Apr. 11 – East Palestine

Apr. 12 – Lisbon

Apr. 13 – Harding

Apr. 15 – vs. Station Camp, TN (Ripken Experience, Pidgeon Forge, TN)

Apr. 15 – vs Moon, PA (Ripken Experience)

Apr. 16 – vs. Mt. Blue, ME (Ripken Experience)

Apr. 16 – vs. Weir, WV (Ripken Experience)

Apr. 19 – Alliance

Apr. 20 – Howland

Apr. 21 – at Minerva

Apr. 23 – Girard

Apr. 26 – Canton South

Apr. 27 – at Carrollton

Apr. 28 – at Marlington

Apr. 30 – at Lordstown

May 3 – West Branch

May 9 – at Columbiana

May 10 – Carrollton

May 12 – at Alliance