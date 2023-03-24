SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Entering his eighth season as the Salem Quaker softball coach, Mike Thorpe features a roster with nine key letter winners returning that includes four seniors (Kaylee Johnson, OF; Chase Toy, SS; Kylie Skinner, LF and Mack Zumbar, 1B).

The Quakers will also have back in the fold a trio of juniors – Lauryn Barton (CF), Bella Brant (C/3B) and Sami Gainor (OF) – along with a pair of sophomores in Channing Toy (C/3B) and Sophie Maniscalo (2B).

Salem will look to a pair of freshmen – Emilee Lewis and Morgane Blaine – to share time in the circle hurling for Thorpe’s group. “They both played travel ball,” said coach Thorpe. “They both have two different styles to their game.”

Channing Toy hit .372 a year ago from her leadoff spot in the lineup while stealing 19 bases on as many attempts. Chase Toy also batted .321 as a junior. Lauryn Barton should provide the Quakers lineup with a powerful bat.

“Our goal is to beat the school record for wins in a single season and to win the Eastern Buckeye Conference,” Thorpe mentioned.

Salem opens up at home against Brookfield on Monday, March 27.

Salem Quakers Softball Preview

2022 Record: 13-15

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Southeast

Coach: Mike Thorpe

Key Returnees

Kaylee Johnson, Senior

Chase Toy, Senior

Kylie Skinner, Senior

Mack Zumbar, Senior

Lauryn Barton, Junior

Bella Brant, Junior

Sami Gainor, Junior

Sophie Maniscalo, Sophomore

Channing Toy, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Brookfield

Mar. 30 – Columbiana

Mar. 31 – at Struthers

Apr. 1 – Crestview

Apr. 3 – at Minerva

Apr. 4 – at Alliance

Apr. 7 – vs. Union County, TN (at Pigeon Forge, TN)

Apr. 7 – vs. Virginia High, VA (at Pigeon Forge, TN)

Apr. 8 – vs. Hendersonville, TN (at Pigeon Forge, TN)

Apr. 8 – vs. John Marshall, WV (at Pigeon Forge, TN)

Apr. 11 – vs. Carrollton (at Field of Dreams)

Apr. 12 – at Western Reserve

Apr. 13 – Marlington

Apr. 15 – at Akron Springfield

Apr. 18 – West Branch

Apr. 19 – at Beaver Local

Apr. 20 – Alliance

Apr. 22 – at East Palestine

Apr. 24 – at Howland

Apr. 25 – Minerva

Apr. 26 – Beaver Local

Apr. 27 – Carrollton

Apr. 29 – at Girard

May 1 – at United

May 2 – at Marlington

May 4 – at West Branch