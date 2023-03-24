SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Entering his eighth season as the Salem Quaker softball coach, Mike Thorpe features a roster with nine key letter winners returning that includes four seniors (Kaylee Johnson, OF; Chase Toy, SS; Kylie Skinner, LF and Mack Zumbar, 1B).
The Quakers will also have back in the fold a trio of juniors – Lauryn Barton (CF), Bella Brant (C/3B) and Sami Gainor (OF) – along with a pair of sophomores in Channing Toy (C/3B) and Sophie Maniscalo (2B).
Salem will look to a pair of freshmen – Emilee Lewis and Morgane Blaine – to share time in the circle hurling for Thorpe’s group. “They both played travel ball,” said coach Thorpe. “They both have two different styles to their game.”
Channing Toy hit .372 a year ago from her leadoff spot in the lineup while stealing 19 bases on as many attempts. Chase Toy also batted .321 as a junior. Lauryn Barton should provide the Quakers lineup with a powerful bat.
“Our goal is to beat the school record for wins in a single season and to win the Eastern Buckeye Conference,” Thorpe mentioned.
Salem opens up at home against Brookfield on Monday, March 27.
Salem Quakers Softball Preview
2022 Record: 13-15
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Southeast
Coach: Mike Thorpe
Key Returnees
Kaylee Johnson, Senior
Chase Toy, Senior
Kylie Skinner, Senior
Mack Zumbar, Senior
Lauryn Barton, Junior
Bella Brant, Junior
Sami Gainor, Junior
Sophie Maniscalo, Sophomore
Channing Toy, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Brookfield
Mar. 30 – Columbiana
Mar. 31 – at Struthers
Apr. 1 – Crestview
Apr. 3 – at Minerva
Apr. 4 – at Alliance
Apr. 7 – vs. Union County, TN (at Pigeon Forge, TN)
Apr. 7 – vs. Virginia High, VA (at Pigeon Forge, TN)
Apr. 8 – vs. Hendersonville, TN (at Pigeon Forge, TN)
Apr. 8 – vs. John Marshall, WV (at Pigeon Forge, TN)
Apr. 11 – vs. Carrollton (at Field of Dreams)
Apr. 12 – at Western Reserve
Apr. 13 – Marlington
Apr. 15 – at Akron Springfield
Apr. 18 – West Branch
Apr. 19 – at Beaver Local
Apr. 20 – Alliance
Apr. 22 – at East Palestine
Apr. 24 – at Howland
Apr. 25 – Minerva
Apr. 26 – Beaver Local
Apr. 27 – Carrollton
Apr. 29 – at Girard
May 1 – at United
May 2 – at Marlington
May 4 – at West Branch