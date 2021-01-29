Salem maintains top spot in EBC by topping Marlington

Quakers improve to 6-1 in the league

Salem Quakers High School Basketball

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem keeps their top spot in the Eastern Buckeye Conference after their 69-66 win over Marlington.

After trailing following the first eight minutes (15-13), Salem went on a 34-27 run over the next two quarters to take and extend their lead.

Brock Young scored a team-high 17 points, while Hunter Griffith and Jon Null tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Quakers (9-4, 6-1) are set to meet Hudson at home tomorrow.

Marlington falls to 3-7 in the league and 4-12 overall. Casey Miller led all scorers with 23 points as he made five 3-pointers. Rome Sims also contributed 17 points.

The Dukes are scheduled to meet The Academy for Urban Scholars Saturday.

