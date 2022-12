SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem improves to 3-1 after its 57-52 win over Minerva.

Cam Sampson scored a team-high 18 points for the Quakers. Lance Bailey added 14. Trent Fink and Caden Swiger both tallied 11 points.

Next Friday, Salem returns home to face Carrollton.

Garrett Gonzalez led Minerva with 18 points.