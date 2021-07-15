Salem High School Soccer Schedule

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – at United

• Aug. 24 – Niles

• Aug. 28 – at Ursuline

• Aug. 31 – Canton South

• Sept. 2 – Columbiana

• Sept. 4 – at Beaver Local

• Sept. 7 – at Marlington

• Sept. 9 – at Ravenna

• Sept. 13 – at Carrollton

• Sept. 16 – Southeast

• Sept. 21 – Minerva

• Sept. 23 – at Crestview

• Sept. 28 – at Alliance

• Sept. 30 – East Liverpool

• Oct. 5 – Heartland Christian

• Oct. 12 – West Branch

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 23 – at Hubbard

• Aug. 28 – at Niles

• Sept. 1 – at Canton South

• Sept. 7 – South Range

• Sept. 8 – Marlington

• Sept. 13 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 15 – Carrollton

• Sept. 18 – at Springfield

• Sept. 20 – Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 22 – at Minerva

• Sept. 27 – Beaver Local

• Sept. 29 – Alliance

• Oct. 4 – Howland

• Oct. 6 – at Crestview

• Oct. 11 – Ursuline

• Oct. 13 – at West Branch

Salem High School

Nickname: The Quakers

Colors: Red and black

School address: 1200 East 6th St., Salem, OH 44460

