SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 19 – at United

• Aug. 21 – at Springfield

• Aug. 24 – Howland

• Aug. 26 – Cardinal Mooney

• Aug. 30 – at Canfield

• Sept. 5 – at Niles

• Sept. 6 – Alliance

• Sept. 11 – Boardman

• Sept. 13 – Minerva

• Sept. 16 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 19 – Carrollton

• Sept. 25 – Ursuline

• Sept. 27 – at Marlington

• Oct. 4 – at West Branch

• Oct. 7 – Chagrin Falls

• Oct. 11 – Beaver Local

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 15 – at Louisville

• Aug. 17 – Poland

• Aug. 19 – at United

• Aug. 24 – at Ursuline

• Aug. 29 – at Crestview

• Aug. 31 – Niles

• Sept. 5 – at Alliance

• Sept. 9 – Liberty

• Sept. 12 – at Minerva

• Sept. 18 – at Carrollton

• Sept. 26 – Marlington

• Sept. 28 – at Ravenna

• Sept. 30 – Canfield

• Oct. 3 – West Branch

• Oct. 5 – at Beaver Local

• Oct. 9 – South Range

• Oct. 11 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Salem High School

Nickname: The Quakers

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1200 E 6th St, Salem, OH 44460

Stadium location: 491 Reilly Avenue — Salem, Ohio 44460

If you have corrections to the PSHS football schedule, please contact support.