SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Salem won its first district crown in 18 years (2004) by topping West Geauga (41-34). The Quakers got by Northwest (33-26) before falling to Norton in the Elite Eight, just one step from the state tournament.

“We hope to continue the success that we earned last season by dedicating ourselves to the game and to each other,” says coach Sarah Hamilton. “Many of the girls returning were [major] contributors to our success, so we hope to fan the flame and continue to build on what we did last year.”

Losing the leadership of five seniors (that included Abby Perry and Jenna McClish) can’t be overlooked.

“We lost a great group that were major contributors and allowed us the depth to really attack teams in the full court. We lost some great vocal leaders and we’ll need our returning girls to step up and fulfill that area of need.”

Seniors Abbie Davidson and Kami Rohm return as does junior Rylee Hutton. Davidson was named to the First-Team All-EBC and All-Columbiana County as a junior. Hutton earned Second-Team All-League nomination. Expect to see Zoie Reid, Mikaylynn Murphy, Kaylee Carlisle, Lauryn Barton and Riley Flickinger all to see their roles increase this coming season.

The Quakers will begin their march towards another successful season by hosting Howland on Nov. 18.

Salem Quakers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Sarah Hamilton

2021-22 Record: 20-5

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Won District Championship (def. West Geauga, 41-33); Lost Regional Final to Norton (44-27)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 41.7

Scoring Defense: 31.7

Rebounding: 27.4

Three-Point Percentage: 25.4%

Free Throw Percentage: 60%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 18 – Howland

Nov. 23 – Cardinal Mooney

Nov. 30 – at Alliance

Dec. 3 – at Minerva

Dec. 7 – at Carrollton

Dec. 10 – at Poland

Dec. 14 – West Branch

Dec. 17 – Marlington

Dec. 19 – at United

Dec. 21 – at Canfield

Dec. 28 – at Boardman

Jan. 4 – Alliance

Jan. 11 – Minerva

Jan. 14 – vs. West Geauga at Berkshire

Jan. 18 – Carrollton

Jan. 25 – at Marlington

Jan. 28 – at Ursuline

Feb. 1 – at West Branch

Feb. 4 – at Fitch

Feb. 9 – Jackson

Feb. 11 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin