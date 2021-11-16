Salem High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers return a large senior class that includes five letter winners (Davin Koskinen, Jon Null, Cade Rohm, Drew Weir and Brock Young) from last year’s 16-win group that shared the Eastern Buckeye Conference championship (along with Canton South and West Branch).

“We return a lot of our production from last year’s team,” says coach Jeff Andres. “We gained valuable experience as many were playing varsity minutes for the second season. We have some guys back with the ability to score, as well as, the ability to defend at a high level. There’s a lot of competition on a daily basis in practice and we’ll look to play a very unselfish style of basketball. Our overall depth is a definite strength.”

The varsity roster will round out with seniors Cam Jaquette and Austin Skinovich as well as juniors DJ Kozar, Caden Swiger and Dillon Monroy along with sophomores Ross Davidson, Lance Bailey, Trent Fink and Cam Sampson.

“Our kids have been working extremely hard,” remarks Andres. “They’ll look to continuously improve over the course of the season and build on last season’s success. It should be an interesting year in the EBC. Our guys are excited to compete and prove that we can play with anyone we face on any given night.”

Salem will begin the 2021-22 season by welcoming Niles on November 30.

Salem Quakers

Head Coach: Jeff Andres

2020-21 Record: 16-8 (8-4), T-1st in EBC

Last 5-Year Record: 52-67 (43.7%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.3

Scoring Defense: 50.3

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Drew Weir – 14.3

Rebounding: Hunter Griffith – 5.6

Assists: Hunter Griffith – 3.6

Steals: Jon Null – 2.2

Field Goal Percentage: Hunter Griffith – 50.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Brock Young – 34.8%

Free Throw Percentage: Drew Weir – 66.7%

PREVIEW

-Last season, Salem finished tied for first in the Eastern Buckeye Conference with West Branch and Canton South. Going from worst (Tied for 6th place in 2019-20) to first place.

-Coach Jeff Andres turned the program around from posting back-to-back seasons of at least 16-losses to his 3rd year of winning the league championship.

-The Quakers ended their 4-year drought of posting seasons with a losing record by finishing 16-8 last year.

-Brock Young, Jon Null and Drew Weir all return for their senior seasons.

-Young saw his numbers increase from a 3.3 scoring average as a sophomore to 7.6 points last year as he shot 34.8% from long distance (16-46).

-Null made strides with his scoring a year ago (5.0 to 11.5 ppg) but kept his rebounding numbers (3.3) and assist figures (2.2) steady.

-Weir was a scoring threat in 2019-20 (9.1 ppg, 46.5% 3PT, 69.2% FT). He increased his average to 14.3 to lead the team.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Niles

Dec. 3 – Minerva

Dec. 4 – Springfield

Dec. 10 – at Canton South

Dec. 11 – vs. Girard (United Way Classic)

Dec. 17 – Marlington

Dec. 22 – Salem Holiday Classic

Dec. 23 – Salem Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 – at West Branch

Jan. 4 – East Liverpool

Jan. 7 – at Carrollton

Jan. 11 – Alliance

Jan. 14 – at Minerva

Jan. 18 – at Hubbard

Jan. 21 – Canton South

Jan. 25 – at Marlington

Jan. 28 – West Branch

Feb. 4 – Carrollton

Feb. 5 – at Ursuline

Feb. 11 – at Alliance

Feb. 15 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 18 – United