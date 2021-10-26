Salem High School Basketball Schedules

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Salem High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – Niles
Dec. 3 – Minerva
Dec. 4 – Springfield
Dec. 10 – at Canton South
Dec. 11 – vs. Girard (United Way Classic)
Dec. 17 – Marlington
Dec. 22 – Salem Holiday Classic
Dec. 23 – Salem Holiday Classic
Dec. 28 – at West Branch
Jan. 4 – East Liverpool
Jan. 7 – at Carrollton
Jan. 11 – Alliance
Jan. 14 – at Minerva
Jan. 18 – at Hubbard
Jan. 21 – Canton South
Jan. 25 – at Marlington
Jan. 28 – West Branch
Feb. 4 – Carrollton
Feb. 5 – at Ursuline
Feb. 11 – at Alliance
Feb. 15 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 18 – United
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – at South Range
Nov. 22 – at Howland
Nov. 27 – Fitch
Dec. 1 – Minerva
Dec. 4 – at Canton South
Dec. 8 – Boardman
Dec. 11 – Marlington
Dec. 15 – at West Branch
Dec. 18 – United
Dec. 22 – at Carrollton
Dec. 29 – Canfield
Jan. 5 – Alliance
Jan. 8 – at Minerva
Jan. 12 – Canton South
Jan. 15 – at Marlington
Jan. 22 – West Branch
Jan. 24 – at Ursuline
Jan. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 5 – Carrollton
Feb. 9 – at Alliance
Feb. 10 – at Jackson-Milton
Salem High School
Nickname: The Quakers
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 1200 East 6th Street Salem , Ohio 44460 United States
For more information, visit the Salem City Schools website