STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem topped Howland 53-22 in the Division II girls basketball District Semifinals Wednesday night at Streetsboro High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Wednesday night’s game.

With the win, Salem advances to face Canfield in the Division II District Championship game on Saturday.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week at 6 p.m. on MyYTV.

The game will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.