YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem High School product Mitch Davidson played well in his first career start for Youngstown State but the Penguins would fall to North Dakota 35-30.

YSU fell behind 14-6 but in the second quarter, Davidson would hook up with Max Tomczak for a 21-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 following the two point conversion.

Davidson would find the end zone again later in the quarter when he found Bryce Oliver for a 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-21 going into the half.

After YSU got the lead on a Colt McFadden field goal, North Dakota would retake the lead when Tyler Hoosman scored on a 14-yard run to make it 28-24.

After a Fighting Hawks special teams touchdown, Jaleel McLaughlin would bring the Penguins closer on a four-yard touchdown run to make it 35-30.

On the day, Davidson threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

With the loss, YSU falls to 2-3.