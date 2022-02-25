ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team topped West Geauga 41-34 in the Division II District Final Friday night at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

It is the Quakers’ first district championship in 18 years. Head coach Sarah Hamilton was a member of that team.

Abbie Davidson led Salem with 10 points in the win. Rylee Hutton and Kami Rohm added seven points apiece, while Abby Perry chipped in with six.

Salem improves to 19-4 on the season.

West Geauga’s season ends with a mark of 19-7. The Wolverines’ 14-game win streak also comes to an end.

Salem advances to the Division II Regional Semifinals in Barberton next Tuesday at 8 p.m.

They will play the winner of Akron St. Vincent St. Mary and Canal Fulton Northwest. That game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Nordonia.