SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers jumped out to a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter before prevailing 52-32 over visiting Howland.

Rylee Hutton led Salem with a game-high 12 points. Kami Rohm finished with 11 and Abbie Davidson registered 9 points. The Quakers connected on four three-pointers.

Salem scored 28 points in the second half.

Next up for the Quakers is another matchup at home against Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday.

Gia Hoso led Howland with a team-high 10 points. The Lady Tigers will travel to West Geauga on Tuesday.