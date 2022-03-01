BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Division II Regional Final with a 33-26 win over Canal Fulton Northwest Tuesday night at Barberton High School.

Kami Rohm led the Quakers with 11 points, while Alivia Davidson-Chuck tallied 9.

Abbie Davidson chipped in with 7 points in the win.

Northwest was led by Ashley Cudnik and Lily Bottomley who finished with 10 points apiece.

With the win, Salem improves to 20-4 on the season. The Quakers advance to face Norton in the Division II Regional Final Friday at 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.

Salem previously advanced to the state semifinals in the 2003-04 season.

Northwest ends the season with a record of 24-3.