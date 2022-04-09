EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls and McDonald boys track and field teams were crowned champions of the 2022 Ward Invitational track meet at East Palestine High School.

The Quaker girls posted 120 points, 58.75 points more than second-place Springfield.

Senior Molly Hopple grabbed a win in the 1600 meter run to pace Salem.

On the boys side, the Blue Devils posted 107 points, edging out Girard, which recorded 86.

McDonald sophomore Caleb Domitrovich finished first in the 3200m run with a time of 10:22.40.

The Blue Devils relay team would earn wins in both the 4×100 and 4×200.

Senior Ryan Henry also brought home gold for the Blue Devils, claiming the shot put and discus titles.