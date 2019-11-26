Salem girls impressive in season opener

Last year, the Lady Quakers won the EBC
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Quakers closed out their season opener in double figures as Salem topped Niles, 81-26. Kyle Jamison scored a game-high 17 points (8 rebounds). Krista Barley and Abby Perry scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Last year, Salem won the Eastern Buckeye Conference with a 10-2 mark in the league. They’ll begin league play on December 7 when they welcome Alliance.
Kami Rohm led Niles in scoring with 13.
The Red Dragons finished last year with an 11-13 record overall and a 9-5 record in the Northeast 8.