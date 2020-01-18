Salem gets back at Minerva for season opening loss

Quakers were led by Drew Weir, who scored 13

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem began the season with 8 straight losses. Since then, the Quakers have now won 2 of their last 4 following tonight’s 48-38 win over Minerva. Drew Weir connected on a trio of three-point shots to lead the Quakers with 13 points. Jon Null added 11 points on 5 of 9 from the free throw line. Hunter Griffith also scored 9 points.

Minerva – which dropped to 5-9 – were led by Koby Kinsey and Noah Sallade who scored 8 points apiece. The Lions will travel to Claymont on Tuesday.

Salem (2-10) will play against Niles on the road on Tuesday.