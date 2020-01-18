Live Now
Salem gets back at Minerva for season opening loss

Salem takes on Niles on Tuesday

Salem Quakers basketball

Quakers were led by Drew Weir, who scored 13

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem began the season with 8 straight losses. Since then, the Quakers have now won 2 of their last 4 following tonight’s 48-38 win over Minerva. Drew Weir connected on a trio of three-point shots to lead the Quakers with 13 points. Jon Null added 11 points on 5 of 9 from the free throw line. Hunter Griffith also scored 9 points.

Minerva – which dropped to 5-9 – were led by Koby Kinsey and Noah Sallade who scored 8 points apiece. The Lions will travel to Claymont on Tuesday.

Salem (2-10) will play against Niles on the road on Tuesday.

