BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team fell to Norton 44-27 in the Division II Regional Final on Friday at Barberton High School.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Norton led 23-10 at halftime. Salem was able to cut Norton’s lead to nine in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers outscored the Quakers 11-3 in the final four minutes of the game to secure the win.

Norton’s Bailey Shutsa finished with 18 points and was the only player in the game to reach double figures.

Salem ends the season with a 20-5 record.