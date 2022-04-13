SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Rylie Toy pitches Salem past Western Reserve, 6-1. Toy struck out 11 batters while permitting just five hits and one run as she earned her fourth victory of the season.

Channing Toy finished with three base hits including a double for the Quakers. Chase Toy and Mack Zumbar each had two hits as well.

Salem combined for six stolen bases, led by Madalyn Workman’s two steals.

Salem improves to 4-4 as they’ll now play four games at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.