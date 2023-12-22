SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem downed Niles, 64-58, to even its record at 3-3.

The Quakers built a 7-point halftime lead (35-28) before maintaining the advantage to close out the game.

Lance Bailey and Cam Sampson each finished with 18 points for Salem. Colin Riesen also scored 16 points.

The Quakers will visit Carrollton on Friday, Jan. 5, in a Eastern Buckeye clash.

For Niles, Anthony Budak led the way with 17 points. Avon Fryer and Stef Dorsey both finished with 11 points.

Next Friday, the Red Dragons (2-5) will welcome Edgewood.