Salem dominates South Range: Rhodes impresses with 11 Ks in complete game shutout

The Quakers advance to play Columbiana Saturday in the championship game of the Mahoning Valley High School Baseball Tournament

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley High School Baseball League is winding down with an impressive showing from Salem Friday night in a 7-0 win over South Range in a semifinal at Firestone Park.

The Raiders came in riding an 11-game win streak in the summer league, but Salem used a big second inning to advance to the championship game of their postseason tournament.

The two teams had split the prior two meetings this summer. The Quakers will play Columbiana Saturday at 2 p.m. back at Firestone Park.

Salem rising senior Lane Rhodes stole the show from the mound, tossing 11 strikeouts and allowing just 4 hits in a complete game shutout. He also went 2-4 from the plate to help his own cause.

Brock Young had three hits, including an RBI triple and a run scored. Blaize Exline also recorded an RBI double with a run scored for the Quakers.