SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem featured seven players with four points or more in the Quakers’ 45-34 victory over Girard.

Camden Sampson led the way with 14 points as Trent Fink and Lance Bailey each scored six points. Evan Jones, Colin Riesen and Deontay Steele all finished with five points for Salem.

The Quakers led after three quarters, 29-11.

Girard rebounded in the final quarter to tally 23 points.

Stephen Sims took team-high honors for the Indians with 11 points. Cam Herrick scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.

Next up for Salem is a home matchup against Niles on Friday. The Indians are seeking their first win of the year (0-5), Girard will be matched against Struthers at home on Friday.