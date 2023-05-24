SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem senior Abbie Davidson will continue her academic and basketball career at Youngstown State University.

The 5-foot-5 guard made the commitment to the Penguins program official on Wednesday.

Davidson was one of the best defensive players in the Valley this past season. She led the Quakers with 16 points and 4 steals per game while helping to lead Salem to a school-record 22 wins. The Quakers held opponents to under 30 points per game this season, the lowest mark in school history.

“We are very excited to have Abbie join our YSU family,” said YSU head coach John Barnes in a press release. “She comes from a YSU family as her brother plays football here and other family members graduated from YSU. She is a very quick point guard that can not only score but make her teammates better. She’s a tenacious defender, and she will be a great teammate on and off the court. She is also a great student, which makes her a perfect fit for our program!”

Davidson was also a member of the WKBN Starting 5 this season and becomes the fourth student-athlete to join the YSU women’s basketball program for next season. She joins incoming freshmen Amya McLeod and Bella Samz and sophomore transfer Abby Liber.